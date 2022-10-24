Bob Evans Farms Foods, Inc., a Xenia, Ohio establishment, is recalling approximately 7,560 pounds of Italian pork sausage products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically thin blue rubber, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.

The raw, Italian pork sausage items were produced on September 8, 2022. The following products are subject to recall:

1-lb. chubs containing “Bob Evans Italian Sausage” with lot code XEN3663466 and a “USE/FRZ BY” date of 11/26/22, with a time stamp between 14:43 and 15:25.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 6785” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations nation-wide.

The problem was discovered after the firm notified FSIS it had received consumer complaints reporting thin blue pieces of rubber in the product.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Consumers and members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Geo Money, director of communications, Bob Evans Foods, Inc. at 440-463-3264 or George.money@bobevansfoods.com.

Source: USDA's FSIS