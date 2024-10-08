7-Eleven Inc. is welcoming the fall season at 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores nationwide with a new seasonal lineup:

Everything Bagel Breakfast Sandwich: Featuring sausage, egg and cheese made on a potato bun topped with everything bagel seasoning, this offering comes with an everything bagel seasoning cream cheese spread.

Chicken & Waffles Roller: This savory and sweet combo is now available on the roller grill, featuring chicken battered and coated with sweet maple, just like the classic dish.

Stuffed Pepperoni Pizza: The new Stuffed Pepperoni Pizza features tomato sauce, spicy sliced pepperoni and mozzarella cheese all wrapped in a seasoned dough pocket.

Sausage, Egg & Cheese Waffle Sandwich: A twist on a classic breakfast favorite, available in select stores. Featuring waffles that offer a subtly sweet contrast to their savory fillings.

"Each of our new fall menu items provides a fun twist on fan-favorite items, like our Chicken & Waffles Roller or Stuffed Pepperoni Pizza, taking the beloved classics to the next level," said Deanna Hall, senior product director, Fresh Foods at 7-Eleven Inc. "We love offering choices for everyone – ensuring that whether customers are craving sweet or savory comfort foods, we have options perfect for them."

Additionally, 7-Eleven Inc.'s fried chicken restaurant, Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits, is debuting Chicken N' Mac Bowls. The bowls are made with homestyle mac and cheese and topped with Roost's signature double hand-breaded chicken tenders. Customers can choose classic chicken tenders, or ones drizzled with barbecue or buffalo sauce.

"Fall is the time of year to feast and savor all the flavors of the season, and Raise the Roost is all about comfort food," said William Armstrong, senior vice president of Restaurant Operations at 7-Eleven Inc. "With our new Chicken N' Mac Bowls, we aim to bring the home-cooked feel to every bite."

Source: 7-Eleven Inc.