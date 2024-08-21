Fall is coming to First Watch as the breakfast, brunch and lunch concept rolls out its seasonal, chef-driven menu, available at restaurants nationwide through Oct. 28, 2024, with the exception of the Tampa Bay, Fla., area.

“This menu delivers on cozy fall flavors, including pumpkin and salted caramel, and seasonal produce, like brussels sprouts,” said Shane Schaibly, senior vice president of culinary strategy at First Watch. “We’re also bringing the heat with the return of the customer-favorite Million Dollar Breakfast Sandwich, which uses Mike’s Hot Honey—a spicy-sweet partnership that dates back to 2019.”

First Watch’s seasonal menu includes:

Million Dollar Breakfast Sandwich – Million Dollar Bacon, all-natural pork sausage patty, an over-easy cage-free egg, smoked Wisconsin Gouda, fresh arugula and Mike’s Hot Honey drizzled on a griddled English muffin. Served with lemon-dressed organic mixed greens.

Pumpkin Pancake Breakfast – Two cage-free eggs cooked any style plus one of First Watch's signature spiced Pumpkin Pancakes and a Jones Dairy Farm all-natural chicken sausage patty.

“First Watch has regularly featured Mike's Hot Honey on their menu over the last five years and we're grateful for it," said Mike’s Hot Honey founder, Mike Kurtz. “Each menu item that features Mike's Hot Honey has been thoughtfully crafted and delicious ... We're excited for the return of the Million Dollar Breakfast Sandwich. It's one of my personal favorites.”

First Watch’s seasonal menus embody the restaurant’s “Follow the Sun” approach to sourcing fresh ingredients of the season. Its menus change five times a year and have received national awards for their innovative, trend-forward approach.

Source: First Watch