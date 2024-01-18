First Watch is launching its first seasonal menu of 2024, with limited-time items inspired by regional foodie hot spots like Brooklyn, New York and Mexico City. The "Jump Start" menu is available nationwide – at more than 500 restaurants in 29 states – through March 17, 2024.

"At First Watch, we believe a year has five seasons – which is why our new seasonal menu is nicknamed 'Jump Start,'" said Shane Schaibly, head chef at First Watch. "This season's dishes embrace the momentum of the new year while also appealing to those seeking comfort fare during colder months. We've traditionally lightened our winter offerings heading into spring, but this time, we're leaning into the indulgence of savory meats and layers of flavor. Our new Brooklyn Breakfast Sandwich embodies this sentiment with the look of an everything bagel and flavors that'll transport you to a New York deli counter."

First Watch's seasonal menu includes:

Brooklyn Breakfast Sandwich – Shaved pastrami, Gruyère cheese and house-roasted onions with an over-easy cage-free egg, house-pickled red onions, arugula, mayo and Dijon mustard on a griddled everything-seasoned brioche bun. Served with lemon-dressed organic mixed greens.

Barbacoa Chilaquiles Breakfast Bowl – Seasoned, braised beef barbacoa tossed with cheddar and Monterey Jack, salsa roja and crispy corn tortilla chips, then topped with fresh avocado, lime crema, Cotija cheese and scallions. Served with cheesy scrambled cage-free eggs and seasoned black beans with housemade pico de gallo.

First Watch's Jump Start specialties are the newest in its revolving seasonal menu, which is guided by the restaurant's "Follow the Sun" food ethos to source fresh ingredients, wherever and whenever they are in season. These seasonal menus change every ten weeks, five times a year, and have been recognized with national accolades for their innovative, trend-forward appeal and approach.

First Watch is open seven days a week from 7 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. for pickup, delivery and dine-in service. For more information about First Watch and its seasonal menu offerings, or to find a nearby location, visit firstwatch.com.

Source: First Watch Restaurants Inc.