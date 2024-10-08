Poultry industry experts at the 2025 Latin American Poultry Summit will present information on factors that affect the efficient marketing of poultry farming. The program is organized into five sessions — grain management, food safety, genetics, breeding and health — and will take place Jan. 27. The summit is presented by the International Poultry Expo, part of the International Production & Processing Expo, and the Latin American Poultry Association.

The summit will kick off with an opening session featuring two speakers, followed by a panel discussion. Dr. Carlos Campadabal, professor of grain science and industry at Kansas State University, will launch the event with his presentation titled “Grain Characteristics Required for Intensification and Efficiency of Feed Mills.” Campadabal will be followed by Dr. Wilmer Pacheco, associate professor and extension specialist, Auburn University, who will discuss “Particle Size Management in Concentrated Feeds.”

Attendees will then dive into the food safety section, led by Dr. Juanfra DeVillena, senior vice president at Wayne-Sanderson Farms. He will present on the topic “Salmonella Regulations in the U.S. and Their Impact on the National Chicken Supply.” Following this, Dr. Jorge Amado, regional technical manager for Aviagen, Dr. Alberto Torres, veterinary export manager for Cobb-Vantress, and Thomas Dixon, global product manager for Hy-Line International, will guide listeners through the genetics session with their discussion titled “How is Declining Fertility in Breeders Being Managed? What’s New in Layer and Broiler Genetics and How Will it Impact Production in the Next 3-5 Years?” This segment will conclude with a panel discussion further exploring the topics.

The summit will wrap up with two final sessions focused on breeding and health. Mike Czarick, agricultural extension specialist at the University of Georgia, will open the breeding session with his talk on “Improvements in Ventilation Management,” followed by Dr. Yari Lucerna, consulting veterinarian, presenting on the “Key to the Rearing of Laying Poultry within the Framework of Cage and Cage-Free Production.” The session will also conclude with a panel discussion.

In the health session, Dr. Jean-Pierre Vaillancourt, professor, faculty of veterinary medicine, University of Montreal in Saint-Hyacinthe, Quebec, Canada, will start with a discussion titled “Practical Biosecurity for All Poultry Sectors.” He will be followed by Dr. James Karkashian Cordoba, professor at the School of Biology and researcher in molecular biology and animal nutrition, University of Costa Rica, who will present on “Identification and Molecular Analysis of Avian Infectious Bronchitis Virus and Implementation of Aerobiological Methodologies for the Detection and Characterization of Respiratory Viruses in Poultry Farming.” Like the previous sessions, the health segment will end with a panel discussion.

Registration for IPPE and the Latin American Poultry Summit opened Oct. 7, 2024. The registration rate for the summit is $300.

The 2025 IPPE show dates are Jan. 28–30, and the event will be held at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta.

Source: IPPE