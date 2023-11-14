The 2024 Latin American Poultry Summit announces the last two session topics to round out the summit and finish exploring the theme of “A Look at Avian Influenza to Prevent Its Spread and Recover from the Damages It Caused.” Two groups of speakers will present on the topics of “Prevention and Emergency Management” and “Disease Management.”

Presented by the International Poultry Expo, part of the International Production & Processing Expo, and the Latin American Poultry Association (ALA), the summit is the kickoff program every year for IPPE’s week of 80+ hours of education programming.

Sula Alves, technical director, Brazilian Animal Protein Association, will lead off the “Prevention and Emergency Management” session, including a presentation on “Preparations for Infection Management in Commercial Farms in Brazil.” The session will be rounded out by a discussion of “Advances in Bird Depopulation and Carcass Disposal Following Disease Outbreaks or Disasters Resulting in Catastrophic Loss” given by Gary Flory, owner and director of operations, G.A, Flory Consulting LLC.

The second session, “Disease Management,” will start off with a talk on “Mass Immunization Through Food in Backyard Birds Within the Framework of the Health Program and Maintenance of the Status of a Country Free of Reportable Newcastle Disease in Colombia” given by Dr. Rocío del Pilar Rincón López, health coordinator, National Federation of Poultry Farmers in Colombia. She will be followed by a discussion on “Standards of the World Organization for Animal Health (WOAH) and Their Impact on Trade.” Next up will be Leonardo Moreno, head of communications, National Federation of Poultry Farmers, Colombia, who will give an overview of “Communication Strategies on Avian Influenza Aimed at Citizens.” The summit ‘s education sessions will be capped off with a panel discussion on the last topic.

Registration for IPPE and the Latin American Poultry Summit is open. The early bird discount rate for the summit is $250.

The 2024 IPPE show dates are Jan. 30 - Feb. 1, and the event will be held at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, Ga. Visit here for more information on the 2024 IPPE, and here for information about the Latin American Poultry Summit.

WATT Poultry is a supporting media partner of the Latin American Poultry Summit.

Sources: IPPE; AFIA; NAMI; USPOULTRY