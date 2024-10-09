Netzsch Pumps USA is displaying at Pack Expo International 2024, taking place Nov. 3–6 in Chicago. At booth 7012, Netzsch is showcasing the Notos Twin Screw pump, Tornado T.Sano All-Metal Rotary Lobe Pump, the Nemo Progressing Cavity Pump and the Peripro Peristaltic Pump. These four technologies are all positive displacement and designed for the hygienic industries.

The Notos Sanitary 2NSH Twin Screw Pump meets the requirements of the food industry. Working at both low and high working pressures, the Notos Sanitary 2NSH Twin Screw Pump maintains product integrity and natural properties, without any product degradation. The FDA-compliant pump meets 3-A Sanitary Standards and can be disassembled quickly for easy cleaning with the exclusive Full Service-in-Place Design.

The food version of the Peripro Peristaltic Pump is optimized for hygienic applications. It complies with current regulations and specifications. The hose is FDA-approved food-grade nitrile with large rollers for longer service life. There is a hinged front cover to allow for a quick CIP process. These pumps are ideal for complex fluids, such as abrasive, viscous and delicate products. Ultimately, these products provide energy savings of up to 30% and require 90% less lubricant when compared with shoe-style technology.

The Tornado T.Sano rotary lobe pump features an all-metal construction that is a solution for sanitary applications due to its oil-free and dead-space-free design that prevents contamination of the media. The self-priming rotary lobe pump continuously and constantly conveys challenging fluids, including abrasive as well as sticky and shear-sensitive food. The pumps can be cleaned and/or sterilized in an automated or continuous process without prior disassembly.

The broad product range of Nemo Progressing Cavity Pumps also includes a selection of sanitary and aseptic pumps for continuous, pressure-stable, gentle and low-pulsation conveyance of almost any substance. The open hopper pumps in full stainless steel are widely used for high-viscosity fluids like fish and ground beef.

Source: Netzsch Pumps USA