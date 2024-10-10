Blackbird Foods, a startup offering chef-crafted frozen pizzas and plant proteins, has announced the launch of its plant-based Wings at Wegmans. Shoppers can now find the company’s Buffalo and Korean BBQ Wings flavors at more than 100 Wegmans stores nationwide.

According to the company, the milestone marks a significant step forward in the brand’s expansion. “Partnering with Wegmans is especially exciting, as it highlights our shared dedication to providing high-quality, plant-based food options,” said Emanuel Storch, CEO of Blackbird Foods.

The spicy and tangy Buffalo and sweet and savory Korean BBQ Wings each come in a 12-ounce bag with a sauce packet packaged separately. Made from seitan, a plant protein derived from wheat, Blackbird Wings are designed to have a natural meaty texture. The reported result is a plant-based wing that’s crispy on the outside, tender on the inside, and closely resembles traditional chicken wings once coated in sauce.

“We’re excited to bring our plant-based Wings to Wegmans shoppers,” said Storch. “With comfort food season in full swing, we’re confident that our Buffalo and Korean BBQ WINGS will quickly become a go-to favorite.”

The Buffalo and Korean BBQ Wings have a suggested retail price of $7.99.

Source: Blackbird Foods