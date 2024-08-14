TiNDLE Foods is announcing the launch of its plant-based chicken products and brand-new Stuffed Chicken line with The GIANT Co., marking a significant expansion for TiNDLE Chicken products into additional East Coast markets. This launch introduces TiNDLE's sustainable chicken to GIANT and MARTIN'S stores across Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia following the company's successful debut into the retail sector last year.

Plant-based Stuffed Chicken

Previewed earlier this year, the TiNDLE Stuffed Chicken range is the first of its kind in the plant-based category. The new Stuffed Chicken innovates on the familiar format of breaded and stuffed meat pockets, playing on the traditional Chicken Cordon Bleu, but modernized with bold flavor combinations, including savory, cheesy Parmigiana or tangy, spicy Tikka Masala. Home chefs can swiftly prepare a complete meal with TiNDLE Stuffed Chicken in ten minutes or less, experiencing restaurant-quality taste at home.

Each Stuffed Chicken pocket serving features over 10 grams of protein and is a good source of fiber, and because the products are fully plant-based, they contain no cholesterol, animal hormones or antibiotics.

East Coast expansion

TiNDLE Foods products will be available at 160 GIANT and MARTIN'S stores across Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia. GIANT and MARTIN'S are the first to carry TiNDLE's brand-new Stuffed Chicken line, in addition to offering the brand's core range of breaded chicken products, including its best-selling Boneless Wings, Nuggets, Popcorn Chicken and Tenders.

"We are excited to have our full range of products – including our latest Stuffed Chicken offerings – rolling out to GIANT and MARTIN'S stores across four states," said JJ Kass, U.S. managing director and senior vice president of business development at TiNDLE Foods. "The GIANT Company understands the importance of quality, innovation, and flavor to achieve success in the category, making them an ideal partner to introduce TiNDLE to a broader audience."

TiNDLE in Philly

TiNDLE Foods will be offering a taste of its chicken products at the inaugural Vegandale Philadelphia on Aug. 17, 2024. With performances by artists including Rick Ross, Saweetie and Polog scheduled, Vegandale Philadelphia is an immersive vegan food festival that celebrates the world of plant-based foods and culture.

In partnership with Rosey's Banh Mi – a new restaurant concept by local star chef and culinary advisor Chad Rosenthal – TiNDLE Chicken will be featured in a special TiNDLE Banh Mi, made with JUST's vegan mayo, fresh cucumbers, jalapeno, cilantro, pickled carrots and daikon radish on a lightly toasted baguette. The brand will also be offering complimentary samples of its top-selling TiNDLE Boneless Wings for festival goers.

Across the Philadelphia area, TiNDLE Chicken is also served at several popular eateries, including Chef Chad Rosenthal's Rosey's Banh Mi, Porco's Porchetteria and Colbie's Chicken at the Philadelphia Zoo.

Widening access to TiNDLE Chicken

TiNDLE Foods continues to form partnerships with brick-and-mortar and e-commerce retailers across the U.S., widening access and convenience to sustainable foods for American consumers and families. TiNDLE Chicken is also available for retailers and restaurants nationwide to order TiNDLE retail products through major distributors, including DOT Foods, KeHE and UNFI. Grocers interested in purchasing TiNDLE Chicken can contact their local distributor or email usapartners@tindle.com.

For those not located in an area serviced by TiNDLE retail partners, TiNDLE Chicken can be purchased online through PlantX.com for nationwide delivery.

