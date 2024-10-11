Frozen snack and appetizer brand Farm Rich is adding two new protein-packed snacks to its product lineup: Stuffed Buffalo Crunchers with Frank’s RedHot Sauce and the return of a customer favorite, Pepperoni Pizza Roll-Ups.

The new items are available now at Walmart stores nationwide for a standard retail price of $6.68 each.

Farm Rich Breaded Buffalo Crunchers marks the brand’s first collaboration with Frank’s RedHot. Real mozzarella cheese and spicy buffalo sauce pair up with a hint of blue cheese seasoning in the breaded coating. The new Crunchers are also a good source of calcium (15% DV) and protein (eight grams) and come in an 18-ounce carton with six servings. Fast fact: In 1964, The Anchor Bar in Buffalo, N.Y., (home of Farm Rich parent company Rich Products), invented the Buffalo Wing featuring Frank’s RedHot.

Pepperoni Pizza Roll-Ups return to grocery shelves this fall. The returning product contains nine grams of protein per serving. Made with a crispy flour tortilla, real mozzarella cheese and whole pepperoni slices, this latest pizzeria-style item packs the flavor of a pepperoni pizza into a handheld snack. Each 13-ounce carton contains 10 Roll-Ups along with a three-ounce marinara sauce side for dipping.

The new products are quick and easy to prepare in an air fryer, conventional oven, toaster oven, or microwave (Pizza Roll-Ups).

Source: Farm Rich