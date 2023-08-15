Farm Rich Meatballs is introducing three flavors to its meatball lineup: Meatballs with Pizza Style Seasonings, Maple Bacon Meatballs, and Meatballs with Cheeseburger Style Seasonings. All are available now at Kroger stores nationwide.

The new flavors include:

Meatballs with Pizza Style Seasonings – These beef and pork flame-broiled meatballs are made with zesty pizza-style herbs and seasonings. Each serving has 12 grams of protein.

Maple Bacon Meatballs – Flame-broiled pork meatballs made with maple syrup and real bacon, the new Maple Bacon Meatballs can be eaten as an appetizer, breakfast casserole, or as a bacon-y snack. Thirteen grams of protein in each serving.

Meatballs with Cheeseburger Style Seasonings – Homestyle beef and pork meatballs are packed with cheeseburger flavor and 12 grams of protein.

The meatballs can be prepared in a microwave, stovetop, conventional oven, or slow cooker. The standard retail price for each product is $7.99. Consumers can visit Where to Buy at FarmRich.com to find the new products.

"These new meatball flavors bring fun innovation to this product category with unique flavor experiences that appeal to a wide variety of tastes, including kids," said Meghan Ozamiz, Farm Rich director of marketing. "Farm Rich now has one of the largest selections of frozen meatballs available at grocery, and we plan to expand these newest products into more retail locations in 2023-2024."

Source: Farm Rich