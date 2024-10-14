Butterball LLC is introducing the Butterball Cook from Frozen Premium Whole Turkey. Created with convenience in mind, the new Cook from Frozen turkey requires two steps: unwrap and roast.

The most popular questions received by the Butterball Turkey Talk-Line are consistently about how and when to thaw a turkey. As a solve, Butterball’s Cook from Frozen requires no preparation. The turkey goes straight from the freezer to oven without days of thawing in the refrigerator. Additionally, there are no neck or giblets to remove, so there are fewer steps to follow and less mess to manage in the kitchen.

Butterball Cook from Frozen Premium Whole Turkey. Courtesy of Butterball LLC







“Whether you are hosting Thanksgiving for the first time or the fifteenth time, preparing the turkey can be intimidating,” said Michelle Lieszkovszky, head of innovation at Butterball. “That’s why we are so excited to introduce Cook from Frozen. It addresses both the fears and frustrations of cooking a whole turkey – it’s not only simple to roast, but the result delivers a tender, juicy, golden-brown centerpiece. Hosts get all the glory whether they are experienced or not.”

Cook from Frozen turkeys do not require basting, brining or seasoning. A specially formulated brine ensures that the turkey remains moist throughout the roasting process.

Butterball Cook from Frozen Premium Whole Turkey is available at Harris Teeter, Lowes Foods and Publix stores. The new offering can also be purchased at select Kroger and Kroger banner locations — such as Fred Meyer, Fry’s and Ralph’s — as well as select Walmart locations.

Source: Butterball LLC