Smithfield Foods, in partnership with United Supermarkets, donated more than 30,000 pounds of pork products to South Plains Food Bank in Lubbock, Texas, to provide protein for West Texans experiencing food insecurity.

"Smithfield's Helping Hungry Homes initiative is focused on supporting neighbors in need, feeding the hungry and fighting food insecurity," said Jonathan Toms, senior community development manager for Smithfield Foods. "By teaming up with United Supermarkets, we can deepen the impact and difference that South Plains Food Bank is making for residents in West Texas."

Donated food items included bacon, ham, tenderloins and meatballs, which will provide more than 120,000 servings to help take a bite out of hunger in West Texas.

"United Supermarkets is honored to collaborate with Smithfield's Helping Hungry Homes initiative to support the South Plains Food Bank. As we approach the holiday season, this donation comes at a crucial time to aid all 19 counties served by the South Plains Food Bank," said Scott Nettles, meat and seafood director for United Supermarkets.

South Plains Food Bank serves 19 counties in West Texas and has helped provide food to more than 50,000 households facing hunger this year. Established in 1983, the organization operates several programs such a mobile food pantry, children's program and senior food box program.

"We are incredibly grateful for this generous pork donation from Smithfield Foods. Protein is one of the most needed but often hardest-to-secure items for our neighbors, and this donation will make a significant impact in providing nutritious meals to families in need. Thanks to partners like Smithfield Foods, we are able to continue our mission of ensuring no one in our community goes hungry," said Dina Jefferies, CEO of the South Plains Food Bank.

Source: Smithfield Foods Inc.