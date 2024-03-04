Smithfield Foods employees in South Dakota, North Carolina, Illinois and Virginia have raised more than $700,000 through employee-driven campaigns to support their local United Way organizations.

Smithfield’s Sioux Falls, S.D., employees led the way with the company’s contributions, raising more than $521,000 for the Sioux Empire United Way, their partner of more than 30 years. Its mission is to lead, sustain and nurture a unified, effective response to community needs.

Monmouth, Ill., employees’ contributions to the United Way of Greater Warren County totaled more than $135,000, a 30% increase from last year. The organization works with local agencies and develops new programs that aim to enhance the well-being of the entire community, with a focus on providing a sense of trust, understanding and belonging to every individual.

Employees in Clinton, N.C., raised more than $45,000 for the United Way of Sampson County this year. United Way of Sampson County works to advance the common good by focusing on education, income and health, aiming to create long-lasting changes for everyone in the community.

Smithfield’s Wilson, N.C., employees raised $10,000 for the United Way of Wilson County, which provides support to 24 nonprofit agencies in the county. The organization’s goals are to improve education, help people achieve financial stability and promote healthy lives.

Smithfield’s employees in Smithfield, Va., financially support both the United Way of South Hampton Roads and the United Way of the Virginia Peninsula. These nonprofits focus on education, health and financial stability and provide services to children, support for veterans and investments in local nonprofits.

For more information about Smithfield’s programs to support its local communities, visit smithfieldfoods.com/helping-communities.

Source: Smithfield Foods Inc.