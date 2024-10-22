Natural and organic meat brand Applegate is announcing its continued expansion into the breakfast category with its latest innovation: Applegate Naturals Pancake & Sausage Stick.

This on-the-go offering features a pancake wrapped around savory sausage placed on a stick. Applegate Naturals Pancake & Sausage Stick includes 100% natural Applegate Humanely Raised chicken and features seven grams of protein per serving.

"Weekday mornings are busy – not just for parents, but kids, too, and trying to think of nutritious and delicious meals can put a damper on mealtimes," said Joseph O'Connor, president of Applegate. "With this launch we hope to give families back some of that time; while starting the day off right."

Applegate Naturals Pancake & Sausage Stick is available with an MSRP of $7.99, sold exclusively at Whole Foods Markets.

Source: Applegate