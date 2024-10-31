Georgia-based QSR chicken franchise Zaxbys is expanding its footprint into Pennsylvania. New franchise owner George Abdelmessieh, a veteran entrepreneur with over 30 years of experience in the franchise industry, has committed to bringing 10 Zaxbys locations to the Philadelphia area over the next five years, with the first two opening in 2025.

"The chance to bring Zaxbys to Philadelphia is both exciting and meaningful," said Abdelmessieh. "I recognize that Zaxbys is a strong brand with an excellent product. These values align with the principles I've relied on to build my other franchise businesses. Bringing Zaxbys to Philly is something I'm building not only for my community, but also for my family, creating a legacy I hope will benefit my children and grandchildren."

Abdelmessieh, a retired electrical engineer and seasoned franchise owner with over 30 Dunkin' locations across South Jersey and Philadelphia, was drawn to Zaxbys by his daughter, a physician who experienced the Southeastern brand while studying at Emory University in Atlanta. With the booming demand for chicken in the fast-casual space, Abdelmessieh saw Zaxbys as the perfect addition to diversify his franchise portfolio.

"Zaxbys is thrilled to enter the Philadelphia market, and we couldn't ask for a better partner than George to lead the way," said Mike Mettler, chief development officer of Zaxbys. "George's decades of experience and dedication to building strong franchise operations make him the perfect fit to introduce our brand to Philadelphia. We're excited to see the impact his leadership will bring."

Abdelmessieh and his experienced team are currently securing sites across the Philadelphia area in preparation for next year's openings.

Source: Zaxbys