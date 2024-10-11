Georgia-based QSR franchise Zaxbys is debuting in Maryland. Franchise co-owners Curtis and Teresa Snyder, along with Teresa's father, Thomas Mitchell, have signed a territory agreement to open three locations along Maryland's Eastern Shore. The first Zaxbys in Maryland is slated to open in Cambridge in late 2025, with additional locations in Easton and West Ocean City/Berlin to follow.

Curtis Snyder, a local attorney and real estate developer, is enthusiastic about pioneering Zaxbys in a new market. "We've always wanted to bring something special to the Eastern Shore, and Zaxbys is the perfect fit. The quality of the product, combined with the brand's growth strategy, convinced us this was the right move. Maryland residents, along with travelers from Baltimore and D.C. heading to the shore, are going to love it," said Curtis.

The family's real estate development company, which focuses on residential and commercial projects along the Eastern Shore, decided to diversify into the quick-service restaurant sector. After enjoying Zaxbys during a family trip to Fort Mill, S.C., they were drawn to the brand's presence in the growing boneless chicken market.

Mike Mettler, Zaxbys chief development officer, said, "We are thrilled to expand Zaxbys into Maryland with Curtis, Teresa, and Thomas leading the charge. Their commitment to their community and dedication to delivering a high-quality experience for customers perfectly aligns with Zaxbys values. We look forward to seeing them grow the brand on the Eastern Shore."

In the long term, the family aims to expand further into Maryland, with potential plans for future locations in Salisbury.

Source: Zaxbys