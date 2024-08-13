Perdue Farms has awarded a $10,000 grant to Salisbury Urban Ministries in Salisbury, Md., through the Franklin P. and Arthur W. Perdue Foundation as part of its commitment to improve the quality of life in its communities.

The funding will enable children to attend the Richard A. Henson Family YMCA summer camp in Salisbury by covering their tuition, meals and transportation fees. Additionally, the funding will be used to upgrade the network technology at the nonprofit, enhancing the children’s learning opportunities through new educational tools.

The donation from Perdue’s charitable giving partner is part of the company’s Delivering Hope to Our Neighbors outreach to improve quality of life and build strong communities.

Since 1992, Salisbury Urban Ministries has provided programs that serve and minister to the needs of materially impoverished people in the community. The nonprofit organization supports 190 children by providing a Kid’s Café, their after-school and summer program, clothing, meals, transportation and camp enrollment at no expense. Executive Director Debbie Donaway said the organization provides wraparound services.

Though the nonprofit does not provide shelter, she never turns away those who are looking for housing without giving them resources within the area and additional community service information.

Salisbury Urban Ministries has extended its services on Saturdays to adults, children and families through a partnership with Grace Methodist Church, which operates God’s Kitchen, a program providing nutritious meals for the homeless and impoverished.

“All the things I’ve done in my lifetime from raising chickens and children, facility management, working with dementia adults and assisting other nonprofit organizations has blindly prepared me for this role. Serving the community feels natural, that’s what makes me passionate about working here,” Donaway said.

“Salisbury Urban Ministries has a strong history of serving others and we share in their commitment to make a difference in our community,” said Kim Nechay, executive director of the Perdue Foundation. “We’re proud to continue our support for this meaningful programming through this grant.”

Source: Perdue Farms