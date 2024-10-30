The Grote Co. family of brands, a provider of equipment and services to the food processing industry and the parent company of Grote Co., PFI, Vanmark and ProFab, has acquired SPI Automation, a provider of automation and robotic solutions for labor-intensive manufacturing with locations in Sandy and Salt Lake City, Utah.

“We’re pleased to add SPI Automation’s capabilities to our bench of offerings,” said Bob Grote, chief executive officer of Grote Co. “SPI’s expertise in the food processing space is a natural fit for our family of brands and will allow us to offer more complete solutions to our customers.”

“SPI Automation couldn’t be more enthusiastic about this acquisition by the Grote Family of Brands,” said Tom Wright, president, SPI Automation. “We feel this is an ideal fit as SPI’s capabilities complement the Grote brands’ broad offerings. Our proven solutions for food and beverage dovetails perfectly.”

SPI’s experience in food production automation builds on Grote’s brands’ offerings. The company’s capabilities will expand robotic applications and controls capacity for all divisions, including:

PFI’s conveyance systems

Grote Co.’s robotic food assembly automation

ProFab’s meat and poultry equipment

SPI will remain a standalone brand and continue to support its existing customers.

Source: Grote Co.