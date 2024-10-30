Global scientists and experts are gathering to present and discuss the current state of research and application for critical topics associated with the role of meat and livestock in society.

Hosted by the Colorado State University Center for Meat Safety & Quality and funded in part by a U.S. Department of Agriculture grant, the two-day summit explores sustainable production, nutrition, ecology and innovation while fostering cross-disciplinary collaboration. This summit builds on the 2022 meeting in Dublin, which produced the “Dublin Declaration of Scientists.”

Summit participants are reviewing the latest research findings around three core pillars:

Health and nutrition: Addressing the challenge of malnutrition across both low- and high-income populations, with a focus on the role of animal-source foods in supporting balanced and healthy dietary patterns.

Societal considerations: Examining technological innovations, including advancements in animal welfare, genetic improvement and sustainable production practices, alongside discussions about food security, policy, and consumer communication.

Ecology and the environment: Evaluating livestock’s impact on ecosystems through improved soil health, biodiversity and carbon management while exploring sustainable grazing and environmental stewardship strategies.

Leading off the technical program on health and nutrition, researcher Frédéric Leroy of Vrije Universiteit, Brussel, Belgium, reviewed developments since the 2022 International Summit on the Societal Role of Meat in Dublin, focusing on how evolving research and policies are reshaping global perspectives on the role of animal-source foods in sustainable diets. Dr. Leroy said, "Balancing nutrient density and food processing levels is crucial for achieving adequate nourishment while respecting cultural and regional dietary practices. Flexible dietary guidelines that prioritize nutrient security and individual health needs lead to optimal outcomes."

The program continued with presentations providing evidence on societal and political issues, including animal welfare, food security, technological advancements and consumer communication. Meeting organizer and representative of host CSU-CMSQ, Dr. Keith Belk, said, “This summit demonstrates CSU’s commitment to fostering robust scientific dialogue and creative thinking around the future of livestock and meat production. Our goal is to ensure animal sourced foods remain a sustainable and socially accepted foundation for global food security and nutrition.”

The event will conclude with the Denver Call for Action, which participants hope will guide future proactive efforts in policy development and scientific communications and inform such activities with the best available scientific evidence to promote sustainable practices, food security and responsible livestock production. Key insights from the summit will be featured in a peer-reviewed edition of Animal Frontiers in January 2025.

Source: Colorado State University