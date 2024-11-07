The American Association of Meat Processors is bringing on two new staff members.

Becky Kurtz is AAMP's new accounts manager. Her duties include managing AAMP's accounting and finances and overseeing member services and dues. Kurtz was born and raised on a small beef cattle farm in Manheim, Pa., and has more than 25 years of accounting experience in different industries.

Bethany Young is AAMP's administrative assistant, general office support and convention support. She oversees the processing of invoices and checks, mailings and new member information packets along with preparing convention packets.

Source: American Association of Meat Processors