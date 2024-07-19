The U.S. Department of Agriculture is announcing the names of individuals who hold senior staff positions in Washington, D.C.

Dr. Eric Deeble

Eric Deeble has been promoted to deputy under secretary for marketing and regulatory programs. Before becoming the acting deputy under secretary for marketing and regulatory programs, Deeble joined USDA as the deputy assistant secretary for the Office of Congressional Relations. Previously, Deeble worked at the National Sustainable Agriculture Coalition, where he served as policy director. He has also served as a senior policy advisor on agriculture, nutrition, the arts, and space for Sen. Kristen Gillibrand. Before working on Capitol Hill, Deeble worked in the veterinary field, ultimately earning his veterinary medical doctorate from the University of Pennsylvania School of Veterinary Medicine in 2013. Eric earned a Bachelor of Arts in anthropology and biology from Rutgers University.

Cindy Long

Cindy Long has been promoted to deputy under secretary for Food and Nutrition Service. Long most recently served as administrator for the Food and Nutrition Service. She has extensive experience with FNS, including having served as deputy administrator for child nutrition programs, where she led FNS’ implementation of the Healthy, Hunger Free Kids Act, the most significant restructuring of these programs in decades and a legislative centerpiece of the Obama-Biden Administration’s nutrition initiatives. Through her work in the Biden administration, Long has worked to support stronger supply chains that allow new producers, including local and regional producers, to break into the market and help the nation’s schools to have a wide range of sources for the healthy and appealing foods they need to serve high-quality meals. Long also held various other program management and research positions in FNS. She has a master’s degree in public policy and economics from Princeton University’s School of Public and International Affairs and a bachelor's degree in economics from the University of Notre Dame.

Sean Babington

Sean Babington has been promoted to deputy chief of staff in the office of the secretary. Babington’s promotion comes after he served as senior advisor for climate in the office of the secretary since November 2021, where he helped further the Biden-Harris Administration’s climate agenda and create value and economic opportunity for farmers, ranchers and private forestland owners. Before his time at USDA, Babington served as senior professional staff to Chairwoman Debbie Stabenow on the U.S. Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry, where he handled committee business pertaining to forestry, pesticides and climate change. He also worked in the office of Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet as senior policy advisor for energy and natural resources. Babington holds a master’s degree in policy management from Georgetown University’s McCourt School of Public Policy and a bachelor's degree in geography and environmental studies from the University of Colorado at Boulder.

Andrew Dinsmore

Andrew Dinsmore has been appointed Maryland and Delaware state director for Rural Development. Dinsmore comes to USDA’s Rural Development after 14 years of working with Sen. Chris Coons to serve Delawareans. He studied history and art history at Kenyon College in Ohio. Dinsmore worked for Coons since he was elected to the U.S. Senate in 2010, and previously worked for Sen. Ted Kaufman of Delaware. He handled economic and private-sector issues, transportation, utilities, housing, and some arts and culture issues for Coons. Beginning in 2021, he began focusing more on the appropriations priorities of Coons and supporting congressionally directed spending applications and implementation. Dinsmore was a VISTA volunteer in Eastern Kentucky for a year and helped run a small Habitat for Humanity affiliate in for two years after his VISTA year of service.

Pam Monetti

Pam Monetti has been appointed Illinois state director for Rural Development. Monetti joins USDA from Globe Life Insurance Co., where she served as a public relations marketing specialist for nine years. There, she worked with more than 300 labor unions across central and southern Illinois and Missouri and served on five labor councils throughout the St. Louis/Missouri territory. Monetti previously served in the Illinois Department of Transportation as a local community & safety liaison, where, among many duties, she was responsible for extensive work with national and local media, creating the 2014-2016 IDOT Communications Plan and assisting Illinoisans with problem-solving issues across the state. Monetti also brings experience as a staff assistant for former U.S. Rep. Phil Hare (IL-17), where she worked extensively with the representative to address constituent issues including Medicare/Medicaid, Social Security, disability and educational, agricultural and judicial issues. Monetti holds a master’s degree in public administration and a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of Illinois Springfield.

Source: USDA