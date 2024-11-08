The National Provisioner Multimedia Specialist Brett Parker sits down with Michelle Lieszkovszky, head of innovation at Butterball, as they discuss the company's new Cook from Frozen whole turkey, a product that can be cooked as conveniently as possible without sacrificing any of the taste, just in time for the Thanksgiving holiday.
In this interview, Lieszkovszky explains the overwhelming consumer request that inspired this product, the biggest challenges of crafting a cook from frozen product, and how to preserve juicy tenderness in a frozen turkey.
