The U.S. Department of Agriculture entered into a stipulation agreement with Lynn R. Hottle, doing business as Hottle Livestock of Rome, Pa., on Oct. 22, 2024, for alleged violations of the Packers and Stockyards Act. Under the terms of the stipulation agreement, Hottle waived his rights to a hearing and paid a civil penalty of $4,000.

A USDA Agricultural Marketing Service investigation found that between Dec. 28, 2023, and Feb. 15, 2024, Hottle failed to make timely payments on 17 livestock transactions totaling $275,065, with payments ranging from four to 27 days late.

The P&S Act requires subject entities to issue the entire payment for livestock by the close of the first business day following purchase and transfer of possession. Failure to timely pay for livestock purchases is a violation of the P&S Act.

The P&S Act authorizes the secretary of agriculture to initiate actions to seek various sanctions, including orders to cease and desist from continuing violations, suspensions of registrations where applicable, and other remedies as authorized and appropriate under the act.

The P&S Act is a fair-trade practice and payment protection law that promotes fair and competitive marketing environments for the livestock, meat and poultry industries.

Source: USDA's AMS