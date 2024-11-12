P.F. Chang's is announcing a new menu. For the first time in its history, P.F. Chang's will offer fried chicken. This new selection includes both Korean Fried Chicken in bone-in and boneless options and Taiwanese Popcorn Chicken, paired with a curated sauce menu to enhance flavors.

P.F. Chang's has long been dedicated to bringing Asian culture and traditions to its customers. This November, as part of its culinary evolution, P.F. Chang's unveils a new fried chicken menu inspired by South Korea's celebration of the season's first snowfall. In South Korea, the first snowfall marks a special cultural moment symbolizing renewal, romance and connection, celebrated by gathering with friends and family to eat fried chicken and drink a glass of bubbly. P.F. Chang's brings this celebration to life with The Golden Feast, a new dining experience where customers can order fried chicken paired with a selection of sauces and, in honor of tradition, an optional pairing of champagne, prosecco or beer.

The Golden Feast offerings:

Korean Fried Chicken: Lightly coated dry-rub five spice seasoning or sweet and spicy Korean sauce for a balance of heat and sweetness. Available as Bone-In Chicken (three-piece or six-piece) and Boneless Chicken (four-piece or five-piece for one/eight-piece or 10-piece shareable).

Taiwanese Popcorn Chicken: Lightly battered boneless chicken thighs tossed with aromatic dry-rub five spice seasoning, roasted guajillo chili, and basil leaves.

The Golden Feast is accompanied by fresh pickled cucumbers and red onions to cleanse the palate along with a curated sauce flight that offers customers various flavors, ranging from classic to bold. The sauces include:

Sweet Soy Glaze

Dynamite

Hot Honey

Chili Crisp

"As we unveil our new fried chicken menu, we're thrilled to honor this timeless South Korean tradition and share a sense of celebration with our guests," said Candice Barnett at P.F. Chang's. "By embracing these traditions, we're not only expanding our culinary offerings but also deepening the experience of global culture and flavors that P.F. Chang's is known for."

The Golden Feast fried chicken offering is now available at P.F. Chang's locations nationwide excluding airports and Puerto Rico.

Source: P.F. Chang's