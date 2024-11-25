The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service is issuing a public health alert for beef tallow products that were illegally imported from Mexico and are ineligible for entry into the United States. The products were not certified for export to the U.S. by the government of Mexico as being produced under equivalent inspection, they do not identify a certified establishment number on their packaging, and they were not presented to FSIS for import reinspection as required. These factors make the products ineligible to import into the U.S. and unfit for human consumption. FSIS is continuing to investigate how these products entered the country.

The following products are subject to the public health alert, regardless of the product date:

1-kilogram or 500-gram bag packages containing “INCA GRASA COMESTIBLE DE SEBO BOVINO” (edible fat from beef tallow).

The products subject to the public health alert do not bear an establishment number nor a USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to distribution and retail locations in Arizona.

The problem was discovered when FSIS was performing surveillance activities at a retailer and found beef tallow products from an unverified supplier in Mexico and, therefore, ineligible for import into the United States.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an illness should contact a health care provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ pantries or on retailers’ shelves. Retailers who have purchased the products are urged not to sell them. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Source: USDA's FSIS