The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is issuing a public health alert for ground beef sold at La Michoacana Meat Market, in Greenville, Tex., after a sample of the product tested positive for the presence of Escherichia coli (E. coli) O157:H7. A recall was not requested because there is no product currently available for sale to consumers; however, the ground beef product may remain in consumers’ homes and could cause illness if eaten.

The raw ground beef was ground in store on Nov. 28, 2022. The product was packaged for consumers behind the meat counter in varying weights. The following product is subject to the public health alert:

Varying weights of ground beef packed in butcher paper, containing “CARNE MOLIDA REGULAR/GROUND BEEF” with “Packed On” dates ranging Nov. 28 to Dec. 1, 2022, and “Sell By Dec. 1 2022” on the label

These items were only sold in La Michoacana Meat Market retail store, located at 5106 Wesley St., Greenville, Texas, 75402. The last date that the product was available for sale was Dec. 1, 2022.

The problem was discovered during routine FSIS product testing when a sample confirmed positive for the presence of E. coli O157:H7. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an illness should contact a health care provider.

E. coli O157:H7 is a potentially deadly bacterium that can cause dehydration, bloody diarrhea, and abdominal cramps for 2–8 days (3–4 days, on average) after exposure to the organism. While most people recover within a week, some develop a type of kidney failure called hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS). This condition can occur among persons of any age but is most common in children under 5 years old and in older adults. It is marked by easy bruising, pallor, and decreased urine output. Persons who experience these symptoms should seek emergency medical care immediately.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS advises all consumers to safely prepare their raw meat products, including fresh and frozen, and only consume ground beef that has been cooked to a temperature of 160 degrees Fahrenheit. The only way to confirm that raw ground beef is cooked to a temperature high enough to kill harmful bacteria is to use a food thermometer that measures internal temperature. Visit https://www.fsis.usda.gov/safetempchart.

Media and consumers with questions regarding the public health alert can contact Jacqueline Ramos, director of legal affairs, La Michoacana Meat Market, at 713-547-4621.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Consumers can also browse food safety messages at Ask USDA or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.

Source: USDA's FSIS