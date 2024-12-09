Exports of U.S. beef and pork posted year-over-year increases in October, according to data released by USDA and compiled by the U.S. Meat Export Federation, with pork exports well positioned to set annual volume and value records in 2024.

October beef exports totaled 105,269 metric tons (mt), up 1% from a year ago, while value increased 3% to $860.4 million. Shipments to Mexico maintained their solid 2024 performance in October, while exports rebounded to South Korea and China/Hong Kong. For January through October, beef export value was 4% above last year at $8.68 billion, despite a 2% decline in volume (1.066 million mt).

“It’s encouraging to see an uptick in demand for U.S. beef in China and Korea, where the economic headwinds have been formidable this year,” said USMEF President and CEO Dan Halstrom. “Our Western Hemisphere markets have been outstanding, and exports have also expanded to the ASEAN region. So if U.S. beef can regain momentum in these larger Asian destinations, this bodes well for 2025.”

Pork exports reached 252,411 mt in October, up 3% from a year ago, while value also climbed 3% to $710.4 million. Although shipments to leading market Mexico declined slightly, this was more than offset by growth in Japan, Central America, the Caribbean, Oceania and the ASEAN region. Through the first 10 months of 2024, pork exports increased 5% from a year ago to 2.49 million mt, valued at $7.07 billion (up 6%). For the year, exports are projected to surpass 3 million mt for the first time, exceeding the 2020 volume record (2.98 million mt) and topping last year’s value record ($8.16 billion).

“While shipments to Mexico eased just a bit in October, $217 million in exports is still a tremendous number,” Halstrom said. “This just highlights the remarkable growth U.S. pork has achieved in the Mexican market, which is enabled by the duty-free access delivered through the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement. This access is critical and something we can never take for granted. At the same time, the fact that global exports still achieved an increase in October really underscores the importance of market diversification.”

Rebound in China/Hong Kong, Korea fuels beef exports

Beef exports to China/Hong Kong totaled 20,493 mt in October, up 16% from a year ago and the largest since June 2023. Export value climbed 17% to $190.6 million, also the highest since June 2023. January-October exports to the region were 8% below last year in volume (177,542 mt) and 3% lower in value ($1.64 billion).

October beef exports to Korea, which is the leading value destination for U.S. beef, were the largest since April at 19,638 mt, up 5% from a year ago, while value climbed 10% to $191.7 million – the highest since March. For January through October, exports to Korea were still 9% below last year’s pace at 188,783 mt, but increased 3% in value to $1.8 billion.

U.S. beef continued to post solid gains in Mexico in October, with exports up 7% from a year ago to 19,723 mt. Export value increased 5% to $108.4 million. These results pushed January-October shipments to Mexico 13% above last year at 193,006 mt, while value climbed 15% to $1.12 billion. While exports benefited from a very strong peso in the first half of 2024, demand has held up well in recent months, even with the peso weakening versus the U.S. dollar, losing 20% of its value since late May.

Other January-October export results for U.S. beef exports:

Led by growth in the Dominican Republic, Cuba and Jamaica, October beef exports to the Caribbean reached 2,479 mt, up 18% from a year ago, while export value climbed 19% to $22.5 million. January-October exports were 21% above last year’s pace at 26,953 mt, while value increased 10% to $228.8 million.

Larger shipments to Guatemala and Panama fueled a 7% increase in October beef exports to Central America, while value climbed 14% to $17 million. Through the first 10 months of the year, exports to the region increased 5% in volume (17,901 mt) and 10% in value ($131.9 million). Exports to Guatemala are expected to be record-large for the second consecutive year.

Led by growth in the Philippines and Singapore, October beef exports to the ASEAN region totaled 5,010 mt, up 5% from a year ago, while value jumped 19% to $38.3 million. While January-October exports to the region were up just 2% from a year ago at 35,961 mt, value climbed 37% to $295.6 million.

Beef export volume to the Middle East continued to trend higher in October, as exports increased 8% from a year ago to 4,155 mt, led by larger shipments to Egypt and Kuwait. But export value declined, due in large part to an impasse over halal certification for the region’s leading value market, the United Arab Emirates. Exports to the UAE fell sharply to just 94 mt valued at $1.4 million, after reaching 433 mt a year ago, valued at $5.4 million. Through the first 10 months of the year, exports to the Middle East increased 24% from a year ago to 44,241 mt, valued at just under $200 million (up 21%). However, for the region to continue to perform at a high level, regaining access to the UAE is essential.

Beef exports to Japan trended lower in October at 16,852 mt, down 9% from a year ago, while value fell 6% to $129.2 million. January-October shipments to Japan were still steady with last year at 205,737 mt, while export value was up 4% to $1.57 billion.

After gaining momentum in the second and third quarters, beef exports to Taiwan also took a step back in October, falling 21% from a year ago to 3,892 mt. Export value was down 11% to $48.6 million. For January through October, exports to Taiwan still achieved a 6% increase in value ($573.8 million) despite a 3% decline in volume (51,263 mt).

U.S. beef regained full access to Colombia in late September, after being limited by H5N1-related restrictions that began in April. The timing of the full reopening limited the impact on October exports, but shipments were the largest since March at 246 mt, valued at $2.2 million. November data may better reflect the increase in eligible supplies.

Beef export value equated to $380.98 per head of fed slaughter in October, down 2% from a year ago. The January-October average was $411.03, up 4%. Exports accounted for 12.5% of total October beef production and 10.3% of muscle cuts, each down about one-half percentage point from a year ago. January-October exports accounted for 13.8% of total production and 11.5% of muscle cuts, compared to 14.1% and 11.8%, respectively, during the same period last year.

Pork exports on record pace

Pork exports to leading market Mexico have reached new heights in 2024 but trended modestly lower in October, falling 2% from a year ago in both volume (98,728 mt) and value ($216.5 million).

Through the first 10 months of the year, exports to Mexico were still 6% above last year’s record pace at 948,932 mt, valued at $2.1 billion (up 11%).

Led by growth in leading market Honduras and a sharp increase in demand in Costa Rica, pork exports to Central America are also on a record pace in 2024. October exports to the region totaled 14,601 mt, up 6% from a year ago, while value increased 11% to $46.9 million. These results pushed January-October shipments 21% above last year’s pace to 124,235 mt, while value soared 30% to $390.9 million.

October pork exports to the Caribbean climbed 24% from a year ago in both volume (13,111 mt) and value ($39.2 million), led by growth in the Dominican Republic, Cuba and Trinidad and Tobago. January-October exports to the region totaled 103,902 mt, up 6% from a year ago, while value was up 9% to $307.8 million.

Other January-October export results for U.S. pork exports:

Pork exports to Japan increased 6% from a year ago in October to 25,630 mt, while value climbed 7% to $108.3 million. Through the first 10 months of 2024, exports to Japan were 1% below last year at 285,334 mt, while value was steady at $1.18 billion.

Although well below the large totals posted earlier in the decade, pork exports to China/Hong Kong have regained some momentum in recent months. October exports totaled 45,178 mt, up 15% from a year ago, while value increased 12% to $109.3 million. January-October shipments to China/Hong Kong were 9% below last year in volume (389,610 mt) and 14% lower in value ($933.3 million). China/Hong Kong is the largest destination for U.S. pork variety meat, with January-October exports totaling 267,587 mt, down 5% from a year ago, while value fell 12% to $633.6 million.

Although down modestly in volume in October, pork exports to Colombia remain on a record pace in 2024. October exports fell 4% from a year ago to 10,386 mt, but value still increased 6% to $32.1 million. Through October, exports to Colombia were up 31% to 100,148 mt, while value soared 38% to $287.3 million.

With solid growth in both Australia and New Zealand, pork exports to Oceania continued to climb in October, reaching 8,062 mt (up 35% year over year), valued at $30.8 million (up $37%). January-October shipments to the region increased 33% to 84,681 mt, while value climbed 37% to $307.6 million.

Larger shipments to the Philippines and a sharp increase in demand in Malaysia pushed October pork exports to the ASEAN region to 5,841 mt, up 31% from a year ago, while value climbed 34% to $14.2 million. Through October, exports to the ASEAN increased 18% in volume (67,161 mt) and 10% in value ($148.4 million).

Pork exports to South Korea trended lower in October at 11,169 mt, down 17% from a year ago, while value fell 18% to $38.5 million. But January-October exports to Korea were still well above last year’s pace, climbing 21% in volume (181,388 mt) and 26% in value ($620.9 million).

Pork export value equated to $59.63 per head in October, down slightly from a year ago. The January-October average was $65.43, up 4%. Exports accounted for 27.6% of total October pork production and 23.8% of muscle cuts, each down about one-half percentage point from a year ago. January-October exports accounted for 29.9% of total production and 25.8% of muscle cuts, up from 29.2% and 25.1%, respectively, during the same period last year.

October lamb exports fairly steady

October exports of U.S. lamb totaled 185 mt, up 2% from a year ago, though value fell about 8% to just over $1 million. Exports to the Caribbean trended higher in October, led by strong demand in the Bahamas, but shipments were lower to Mexico and Canada.

January-October lamb exports were 12% above last year at 2,298 mt, while value climbed 14% to $12.1 million.

Complete January-October export results for U.S. pork, beef and lamb are available on USMEF's statistics web page.

Notes:

Export statistics refer to both muscle cuts and variety meat, unless otherwise noted.

One metric ton (mt) = 2,204.622 pounds.

U.S. pork and beef currently face retaliatory duties in China. In February 2020, China announced a duty exclusion process that allows importers to apply for relief from duties imposed in response to U.S. Section 301 duties. When an application is successful, the rate for U.S. beef can decline to the MFN rate of 12%, and the rate for U.S. pork can decline to 37% (the MFN rate plus the 25% Section 232 retaliatory duty, which remains in place).

Source: U.S. Meat Export Federation