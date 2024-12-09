Baloian Farms of Arizona Co. has initiated a recall of cucumbers due to possible health risks due to Salmonella. As a result, Fresh Creative Foods is voluntarily recalling one product that contains cucumbers in the tzatziki sauce included in the kit: Beef & Lamb Gyro Sandwich Express Meal Kits.

The Beef & Lamb Gyro Sandwich Express Meal Kits have a use by date of 12/24/2024 – 1/6/2025 and were distributed to Sam’s Club warehouses nationally.

Fresh Creative Foods is no longer using cucumbers from the supplier.

Consumers who have purchased these kits should not consume any part of the kits.

Source: Fresh Creative Foods