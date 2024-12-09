Following a carbon monoxide leak at a meat processing plant in West Jordan, Utah, 11 people were taken to local hospitals.

The West Jordan Fire Department was called to the Otto & Sons facility after receiving a call reporting an unconscious woman.

Once the woman was out of the building safely, the crew found more individuals feeling sick. Officials then detected a significant level of carbon monoxide, with the reading at 800 parts per million. Firefighters will wear respirators at levels over 35 parts per million.