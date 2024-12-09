American Lamb Board

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is announcing the appointment of four members to serve on the American Lamb Board. All four appointees will serve three-year terms beginning January 2025 and ending January 2028.

Newly appointed members:

Jimmy Parker, Vinemont, Ala. – Producer (101 to 500 head)

David Fisher, Sonora, Texas – Producer (Greater than 500 head)

Stephen J. Schreier, Tracy, Minn. – Feeder (5,000 head or more)

Andrew Allman, Gill, Colo. – First Handler

The 13-member American Lamb Board is composed of six producers, three feeders, three first handlers and one seedstock producer. Two producers appointed to the board must own 100 or less head of lambs annually; one producer must own 101 to 500 head of lambs annually; and three producers must own more than 500 head of lambs annually. At least one feeder must feed less than 5,000 head of lambs annually, and at least one must feed more than 5,000 head of lambs annually.

Cattlemen’s Beef Promotion and Research Board

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is announcing the appointment of 36 members to serve on the Cattlemen’s Beef Promotion and Research Board. Thirty-five members will serve three-year terms, and one member will serve a two-year term. The terms of the new appointees will begin February 2025.

Newly appointed members:

Arizona – Sine Kerr, Buckeye

Colorado – Angelina Kelleghan, Loma

Iowa – E. Michael Holden, Scranton; and Amy Glick, Solon

Kansas – Evan Lesser, Palco; and Larry Kendig, Osborne

Louisiana – John M. Thompson, Saint Francisville

Michigan – Monte J. Bordner, Sturgis

Minnesota – Bill Post, Chandler

Mississippi –Janet Gent Parker, Seminary

Missouri – Mark Anthony Fellwock, Monett

Nebraska – Becky R. Potmesil, Alliance; Joyce Racicky, Mason City; and Joan Ruskamp, Dodge (two-year term)

New Mexico – Boe C. Lopez, Springer

North Carolina – Brian D. Warren, Newton Grove

Oklahoma – Leanne Robison, Stillwater;

South Dakota – VeaBea Thomas, Harrold; and Oren L. Lesmeister, Parade

Tennessee – Gary W. Daniel, Cypress Inn

Texas – Wesley D. Ratcliff, Oakwood; Amy Kirkland, Vega; Jared K. Ranly, Lott; and David Henderson, Tennessee Colony

Utah – Mark J. Wintch, Milford

Wisconsin – Arin Crooks, Lancaster; and Steve Springer, Linden

Wyoming – Gwen Geis, Gillette

Mid-Atlantic Unit – Creed Ward, Volga, W.Va.

Northeast Unit – Warren W. Nop, Middlebury, Vt.

Southwest Unit – Kristin A. McQueary, Ruby Valley, Nev.; Cindy Tews, Hanford, Calif.; and Carlos Carrillo, Hanford, Calif.

Importer Unit – Jason Frost, Washington, D.C.; Selwyn Jones, Wimberley, Texas; and Matthew Allan, Washington, D.C.

The board is authorized by the Beef Promotion and Research Act of 1985 and is composed of 99 members representing 34 states and five units. Members must be beef producers or importers of beef and beef products nominated by certified producer organizations.