The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced the appointment of five members to serve on the American Lamb Board. All five of the appointees will serve three-year terms. The terms of the members start January 2024 and end January 2027.

Newly appointed members are:

Steve Breeding, Seaford, Del. – Producer (100 or less head)

David McEwen, Galata, Mont. – Producer (Greater than 500 head)

Catherine Harper, Eaton, Colo. – Feeder (Less than 5,000 head)

Carlos R. Barba, Naperville, Ill. – First Handler

Michael N. Duff, Blackfoot, Idaho – Seedstock Producer

The 13-member American Lamb Board is composed of six producers, three feeders, three first handlers and one seedstock producer. Two producers appointed to the board must own 100 or less head of lambs annually; one producer must own 101 to 500 head of lambs annually; and three producers must own more than 500 head of lambs annually. At least one feeder must feed less than 5,000 head of lambs annually and at least one must feed more than 5,000 head of lambs annually.

More information about the board and a list of board members is available on the Agricultural Marketing Service American Lamb Board webpage.

Source: USDA's AMS