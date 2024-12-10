Lawrence E. Kurzius, executive chairman of the Board of McCormick & Co. Inc. will end his eight years of service as chairman on Dec. 31, 2024. Kurzius will continue as a board member for McCormick, where he was employed for 22 years. He will not stand for reelection at the company's annual shareholder meeting in March 2025. Kurzius transitioned the chief executive officer responsibilities to Brendan Foley in September 2023 and continued to serve as executive chairman since that time.

McCormick's Board of Directors has appointed Brendan Foley, the company's president and chief executive officer, to succeed Kurzius as chairman, in addition to his current duties, effective Jan. 1, 2025.

"Transitioning the role of Chairman of the Board for McCormick is in keeping with the Board's succession plan at the executive level and my personal plans for retirement. We have a highly experienced team of executives with deep expertise in the consumer products industry and a passion for our business. I am confident that this talented team will continue to drive our strong performance in the years to come," said Kurzius.

During his 10-year career with McCormick, Foley has been a key leader for the company, serving as a member of the management committee, the company's highest executive leadership team since 2015. He has held roles of increasing responsibility, including president U.S. consumer; president North America; president global consumer, Americas, and Asia; president and chief operating officer, and his current role as president and chief executive officer. Prior to joining McCormick, Foley worked for H.J. Heinz and General Mills Inc.

"Lawrence has been a transformational leader and a great mentor," said Foley. "We deeply appreciate his entrepreneurial spirit, innovative thinking, and growth-oriented vision for the Company. Together we executed on our proven strategies, enabling us to strengthen our global flavor leadership, deliver differentiated performance, and drive shareholder value. I look forward to continuing to advance our leadership in flavor and I am confident we have the right team and engaged employees globally to deliver on our long-term objectives."

