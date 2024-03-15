McCormick For Chefs is adding four new seasoning blends to its foodservice portfolio – including a spice blend featuring tamarind, named Flavor of the Year in the McCormick Flavor Forecast 24th edition. These premixed seasonings build on McCormick’s existing line of on-trend, high-quality, potent flavors that help chefs and operators save on labor and deliver consistent flavors to menu items.

The new flavors include McCormick Culinary Tamarind & Pasilla Chile Seasoning, Cholula Chili Lime Seasoning, and two offerings from Grill Mates: Cracked Black Pepper & Garlic with Sea Salt and Fiery Habanero with Roasted Garlic.

Product name Description Size UPC Tamarind & Pasilla Chile Seasoning This tangy, Mexican-inspired seasoning pairs the 2024 Flavor of the Year with the mild heat of pasilla chiles and savory notes of paprika, coriander and onion. 6/23.15oz 901734667 Cholula Chili Lime Seasoning Featuring arbol and piquin peppers and a zesty lime flavor, this seasoning combines citrus with an approachable heat. 6/26oz 901730427 Grill Mates Cracked Black Pepper & Garlic with Sea Salt This premium, multipurpose seasoning is a kitchen staple features coarse particulates to help bring out flavor. 6/27.52oz 140012788 Grill Mates Fiery Habanero with Roasted Garlic This seasoning features a blend of hot habanero peppers and roasted garlic. 6/24.87oz 140012789

Operators can learn more about these products here, and can purchase here or by contacting their McCormick Sales Representative.

Source: McCormick For Chefs