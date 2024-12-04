Zatarain's, a brand that has been bringing the flavors of New Orleans to kitchens across America for more than 130 years, is announcing the launch of its reformulated Andouille Smoked Sausage. The new Andouille recipe provides a balance of heat and savory spices.

"Our customers love the smoky taste of our original sausage but craved even more of that New Orleans flavor. So, we listened to them and were able to achieve just that with the relaunch of the classic Andouille SKU," said Glen Schutzman, vice president marketing, Convenient Meals at McCormick & Co. "The refreshed recipe provides a richer, bolder taste that pairs perfectly with any dish inspired by The Big Easy's vibrant culture and culinary scene."

Building on the original authentic New Orleans-style flavor profile, Zatarain's Andouille Smoked Sausage is smoked and seasoned with paprika, black and red pepper, oregano and thyme.

To celebrate the launch, Zatarain's Smoked Sausage has teamed up with longtime partner and award-winning cookbook author Joy Wilson to create new recipes featuring the latest smoked sausage SKU. Known for her prowess for crafting approachable dishes, Wilson introduces an alternative to a classic holiday dish with French Onion Corn Bread and Andouille Stuffing.

"Bringing the bold, authentic flavors of New Orleans to home kitchens across the country is something Zatarain's does so well, and I look forward to creating recipes with their products at the center," said Wilson. "Since moving to Texas, I have missed the comforts and traditions of my home in Louisiana and this recipe adds festive flair to my holiday table and gives everyone a taste of the city I love so much."

Zatarain's New Andouille Smoked Sausage is available at Kroger and Walmart stores nationwide, as well as many other regional retailers.

Source: Zatarain's