As demand increases, Zatarain’s Andouille and Cajun Style Smoked Sausage is expanding its national retail availability to more than 2,000 grocery stores owned by The Kroger Co. The rollout will continue through August at stores across the country including Kroger, Ralphs, King Soopers, Fred Meyer Stores and more.

Zatarain’s has been known for bringing bold, delicious New Orleans flavor to the table since 1889. Since launching their line of smoked sausages in early 2019, the product has flown off the shelves. The Kroger expansion will increase the product’s footprint dramatically adding to their current distribution at Sam’s Club, Food Lion and select independent retailers nationwide.

“We hope to make the delicious flavor of Zatarain’s Smoked Sausage available to everyone and adding it at Kroger is a stride in the right direction,” said New Orleans native and Zatarain’s Principal Scientist Claude Davis. “We are excited to see our retail footprint expand even more in the coming months and years.”

Zatarain’s Andouille and Cajun Smoked Sausages are seasoned with spices including paprika, black and red pepper, oregano, and thyme. They are the perfect complement for iconic New Orleans dishes like jambalaya, red beans and rice and gumbo as well as with Zatarain’s rice mixes and more. Zatarain’s Smoked Sausage is 100% pork and contains no artificial colors or flavors, no by-products, no MSG and is gluten free.

Source: Zatarain’s