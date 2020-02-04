Get Mardi Gras right this year with Zatarain’s Smoked Sausage

No one knows Mardi Gras as well as the locals, but there’s no reason you can’t get it right no matter where you are this year. Zatarain’s New Smoked Sausage is here to help make you an expert!

Zatarain’s has been known for bringing bold, delicious New Orleans flavor to the table since 1889 and they have recently added even more flavor with Zatarain’s Andouille and Cajun Smoked Sausages available nationwide.

Get Mardi Gras Right this year with these three favorite Zatarain’s Jambalaya recipes:

This from-scratch Classic Jambalaya is cooked to perfection with the “trinity” (onions, bell pepper and celery), tomatoes, Zatarain’s Smoked Sausage and chicken

Cook up a batch of Slow Cooker Jambalaya complete with Zatarain's Smoked Sausage, chicken, diced tomatoes and frozen peppers for the easiest, hands-off Mardi Gras meal yet

Make it Your Own with a Jambalaya Bar where everyone can customize their bowl by adding Zatarain's Smoked Sausage and any combo of chicken, shrimp, meats and veggies

Looking to take it up a notch? Show off your baking skills with Zatarain’s Savory King Cake by Joy the Baker. Savory twists on the classic king cake are the latest trend down South. This made-from-scratch version features buttery dough, Zatarain's Smoked Sausage, the trinity (onions, celery plus parsley and garlic), parmesan cheese and creole seasoning, that will truly make you the King or Queen of Mardi Gras!

Zatarain’s Smoked Sausage is 100% pork and contains no artificial colors or flavors, no by-products, no MSG and is gluten free. Visit www.zatarains.com for more easy recipes.

