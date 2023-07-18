As the temperature continues to heat up across the country, Zatarain’s Smoked Sausage is partnering with grill masters and chefs to put their spin on grilling recipes using Zatarain’s Andouille, Cajun and Blackened Seasoned Chicken flavors.

Zatarain’s is highlighting these chefs’ social media profiles to see what smoked sausage dishes each will bring out:

Miguel Raya, or @cooking_with_fire, whips up some Andouille Smoked Sausage Kabobs as well as some Sausage and Shrimp Po'boys. Scott Thomas, also known as @GrillinFools, shows a fresh take on Red Beans and Rice by cooking it directly on the grill with the smoked sausage on the rack. Katherine Salom, or @GirlGoneGrilling, ramps up the heat with a Cajun Smoked Sausage and Shrimp Sheet Pan Meal and a Griddle Tortellini with Cajun Smoked Sausage. Patrick McMenemy aka @southernvibin offers Creamy Cajun Garlic Parmesan Shrimp and Sausage Skewers as well as his Cheesy Chicken Sausage Po'boys. Jack Arnold, @JackArnold, shows us how his Elevated Sausage Dogs with guacamole and shredded cheese as well as his creamy Cajun Smoked Sausage Biscuits. Kyle Istook, aka @kyleistook creates Grilled Sausage Pizza and a Cheese Injected Grilled Sausage Sandwich.

Zatarain’s Smoked Sausage is 100% pork and contains no artificial colors or flavors, no by-products, no MSG and is gluten free. Zatarain’s Cajun, Blackened Seasoned Chicken and Andouille Smoked Sausage is available at Kroger, Walmart and Food Lion stores across the U.S.

Source: Zatarain’s



