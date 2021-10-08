To celebrate National Sausage Month, Zatarain’s Smoked Sausage is partnering with eleven grill masters and chefs this week to reveal both time-tested and new, halftime-worthy recipes using both Andouille and Cajun flavors. Join us as we follow their Instagram handles for the signature dishes each will bring to game!

Jack Mancuso, also known as @Chefcuso, will be mixing two American favorites: bacon and gumbo, with his unique spin on these crowd-pleasing smoked meat bites.

Jaymee Sire, @JaymeeSire, will share her twist on an old southern favorite: stuffed hush puppies. She’ll remix the item with a piece of Zatarain’s Smoked Sausage packed with flavor and top it off with a spicy mustard dipping sauce.

Jack Arnold, @Jackarnold, throws some extra spice to the well-loved mac n cheese recipe by incorporating smoked Zatarain’s Andouille sausage to the dish.

Ashley Boyd, aka @thepinkowlkitchen, knows that game day would be nothing without a good cheese dip! She’ll be creating a creamy, spicy dip made with layers of cream and cheddar cheese, bell peppers, shredded chicken, Zatarain’s Smoked Sausage and more.

Kasim Hardaway, @kasimjhardaway, will be creating the perfect game-day Italian sausage sandwiches with Zatarain’s Andouille sausage, marinara, grilled peppers, mozzarella and garlic butter.

Matt Robinson, also known as @Realfoodbydad, will be taking the classic sausage and peppers combo for a nacho spin, fit for cheese lovers, with three different layers of next level oozy gooeyness.

Tim Lee, @tim_vs_food, will be cooking up a big batch of classic Jambalaya, enough to feed a crowd (or leftovers for days!)

Patrick McMenemy, aka @southernvibin, will be a bringing us a loaded Smothered Sausage Dog, grilled to perfection.

Sarah Juenemann, @grazingkc, will unveil a festive “Watch Party” inspiration board, with Zatarain’s Smoked Sausage as the star of the charcuterie.

Katherine Salom, aka @girlgonegrilling, will be treating us to Cajun Sausage Bites, wrapped in warm puff pastry, sliced and baked.

Additionally, acclaimed celebrity chef and PBS star Kevin Belton is unveiling a delicious new recipe, Smoked Sausage, Andouille & a lil’bit of Chicken Gumbo, using Zatarain’s Smoked Sausage – in time for National Gumbo Day on October 12.

