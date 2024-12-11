ThaMa-Vet, a provider of animal health veterinary syringes, will showcase a wide range of automatic and self-refilling livestock syringes at the 2025 International Production & Processing Expo, which will take place Jan. 28-30, 2025, in Atlanta.

The company will present at booth B19008, showcasing a wide selection of poultry syringes as well as other products for livestock vaccinations. Growers and other industry professionals are invited to discover how the company's veterinary syringes can make mass vaccination more efficient, reliable, and stress free.

"Poultry producers face unique challenges when it comes to large-scale vaccination programs," said Udi Nechmad, CEO of ThaMa-Vet. "The world's largest annual poultry, meat, and feed industry event provides us with an excellent opportunity to present our wide range of syringes, designed to improve accuracy, reduce labor intensity, and minimize birds stress."

"We warmly invite all IPPE attendees to stop by to meet our team, explore our syringe product line, and discover how we can support your poultry health management goals," Nechmad said. "Our team will be available to answer technical questions, share insights, and help farmers choose the right syringes."

From fixed-dosage syringes that ensure precision to variable-dosage and multipurpose syringes that offer versatility, ThaMa-Vet's products are engineered with the needs of poultry producers in mind.

Source: ThaMa-Vet