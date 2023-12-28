The U.S. Poultry & Egg Harold E. Ford Foundation and the Poultry Science Association Foundation are announcing the jointly sponsored Ph.D. and Vet Student Career Fair, which will be held during the International Production & Processing Expo, scheduled for Jan. 30 – Feb. 1, 2024, at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta. The career fair will be held in Room B309 at 8 – 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 30, in conjunction with the International Poultry Scientific Forum. This unique program is designed to better serve U.S. Poultry & Egg Association member companies and allied suppliers, particularly involving, but not limited to, technology driven companies, such as those in genetics, health, pharmaceuticals and nutrition. The target participants are postdoctoral, early Ph.D. and vet students.

USPOULTRY, through the USPOULTRY Foundation, also hosts a College Student Career Program during IPPE. The integral components of this program include interview opportunities with member companies and exhibitors for summer internship employment and entry-level career positions for Bachelor of Science and Master of Science students seeking employment in the poultry production, processing and allied supplier industry. The Poultry Science Association provides a career program focused primarily on academic career opportunities for graduate students, both Master of Science and Ph.D., through the PSA website. The effort is supported by the PSA Hatchery, which is PSA's graduate student organization. It is also supported by the PSA Foundation, primarily through the Giesen Internship Program for aspiring graduate students in conjunction with industry partners, endowed undergraduate scholarships and through Master of Science and Ph.D. Fellowships supported by foundation donors through grants or endowments.

“This is a great service our two organizations can provide to the poultry and allied industry, particularly those with needs in genetics, health, pharmaceuticals and nutrition fields. Further, this opportunity is provided in one place at one time in conjunction with the IPSF, conveniently benefiting these exceptional students and industry companies seeking talented employees to provide for their next generation of scientific leadership. We are pleased to again offer the Ph.D. and Vet Student Career Fair at IPPE 2024,” said Mike Levengood, Perdue Farms, and USPOULTRY Foundation chairman.

Each company will receive a table and two chairs. Companies are also encouraged to bring literature, pop-up banners and/or other company information to give to prospective candidates. The deadline to sign up is Friday, Jan. 5, and there is no cost to sign up and have access to this talent pool. There is also no cost for students to participate.

For more information on the program and to sign up, go to Ph.D. and Vet Student Career Fair. For further information or inquiries, contact Jerrica Russaw at jrussaw@uspoultry.org or Barbara Jenkins at bjenkins@uspoultry.org.

Source: USPOULTRY Foundation