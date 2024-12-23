Eagle Product Inspection is showcasing its X-ray inspection technologies at the International Production and Processing Expo 2025, taking place Jan. 28–30 at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta. Visitors to booth #C-44183 can explore Eagle's latest innovations designed to enhance food safety and quality in the meat and poultry industry.

A key highlight of Eagle’s exhibit will be the new MAXIMIZER RMI+, an advanced system engineered specifically for poultry processing. This solution pairs the Eagle RMI 540 X-ray inspection machine with an automated product reject management system to deliver high throughput and detection capabilities. Equipped with Eagle’s proprietary SimulTask PRO image analysis software and photon-counting Performance X-ray Technology, the MAXIMIZER RMI+ excels in detecting bone fragments, metal and other contaminants. By capturing high-resolution images and performing real-time analysis within a fraction of a second, it significantly reduces false rejects, minimizes manual intervention and optimizes production processes.

The MAXIMIZER RMI+ is built for hygienic environments, allowing for quick disassembly and assembly to facilitate easy sanitation — an essential feature for poultry processing facilities that require rigorous cleaning protocols. Additionally, the automated reject management system streamlines inspection processes while maximizing production rates.

Eagle will also showcase its redesigned Pipeline X-ray inspection system, featuring advanced photon-counting Performance X-ray Technology for high-quality bone and foreign material detection. The system's 4-inch pipeline is equipped with a manifold that guarantees a consistent and thorough inspection area, enhancing detection accuracy across a wide range of pumped products. Key enhancements include reduced time and labor requirements for manifold handling, streamlined installation and calibration processes, and an integrated flow sensor for precise product tracking.

IPPE booth visitors can explore the FA3/M meat inspection system, which utilizes Eagle's Dual Energy X-ray Absorptiometry technology for accurate chemical lean content measurements in meat. This system offers reliable fat-to-lean ratio assessments while effectively identifying contaminants such as metals, glass, calcified bones, and stones. Operating at high throughputs of up to 2,400 plastic crates or frozen blocks per hour—or up to 35 tons per hour of bulk meat—the FA3/M utilizes UPSHOT X-ray geometry for enhanced contaminant detection and measurement accuracy.

Source: Eagle Product Inspection