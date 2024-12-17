Good Meat Project Executive Director Michele Thorne details the group's new national geolocating directory, the Good Meat Finder. The Good Meat Finder is designed to help connect consumers with small to mid-sized businesses to locate, buy, and cook meat that aligns with their values.
Good Meat Project's Michele Thorne on connecting consumers with ranches, butcher shops, restaurants and retailers
Geolocating directory leverages transparency and trust to give consumers agency and confidence in their meat buying choices.
