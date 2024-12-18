Fresh food and specialty grocery chain The Fresh Market has selected VusionGroup to digitalize both signage and inventory management of The Fresh Market's physical stores across their entire fleet. This partnership will bring in a suite of Vusion 360 technology solutions, including digital shelf labels, VusionCloud, Captana’s Computer Vision & AI technology and Memory Store Analytics to all 166 locations across the United States, marking the first Vusion 360 rollout in North America.

The Fresh Market operates in 22 states in the Midwestern, Eastern and Southern regions of the United States. The deployment of Vusion 360 in all stores in 2025 will support The Fresh Market's mission of delivering a high-quality guest and associate experience.

Key highlights of the Vusion 360 rollout at The Fresh Market include:

Increased productivity and efficiency: By leveraging the full multicolor electronic shelf label technology and the VusionCloud platform, prices can be remotely adjusted. Flashing LEDs on each electronic shelf label also guide associates during online in-store order fulfillment as well as replenishment.

Improved inventory management and product quality: The deployment of Captana Computer Vision & AI technology implemented in all areas including center store and fresh departments. It empowers the store team and increases on-shelf availability chainwide. Detecting in real time all out of stocks, the team can efficiently prioritize shelf replenishment and tackle issues with produce display, fresh food availability on the floor and general waste reduction.

Data-driven decision making: Memory Store Analytics is deployed to measure success and ROI on strategic KPIs for The Fresh Market, aiding in in-store merchandising decisions, timing of out of stocks, prioritizing waste reduction and more.

The implementation of these technologies is set to improve merchandising, inventory management, product quality and efficiency while minimizing waste. Additionally, using Cisco Meraki infrastructure already in place in stores, The Fresh Market will automatically connect VusionGroup’s IoT to existing access points, eliminating the need for additional hardware and reducing both the carbon footprint and operational costs.

“We're thrilled to team up with VusionGroup and introduce their technology to The Fresh Market. With this integration, we're transforming our stores into fast and efficient spaces.” said Brian Johnson, COO of The Fresh Market. “This partnership not only shows our dedication to elevating the shopping experience for our guests but also reflects our commitment to supporting our incredible team members.”

Philippe Bottine, CEO Americas and group deputy CEO of VusionGroup, said, "We are thrilled to partner with The Fresh Market, a premier leader in the grocery industry, swiftly advancing their digital transformation through our all-encompassing Vusion 360 solutions. This collaboration is a testament to our shared dedication to innovation and excellence within the retail landscape. Additionally, we are also very proud to roll out our full suite of value-added-solutions across an entire retail chain for the first time, marking a pivotal milestone in the digital transformation of physical commerce."

