Listen to the full podcast here: Your browser does not support the audio element.

A M King is a fully integrated design/build services firm that focuses on helping food processors and handlers achieve maximum operational efficiency. The company’s services extend from guiding their clients from project conception to start-up, offering services from property consulting, to design and construction, to facility services.

In this audio interview, A M King’s David Sawicki shares insights on some best practices that meat and poultry processors should keep in mind as they weigh upgrading and/or expanding their production facilities.