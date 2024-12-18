Collaborative robots, or cobots, are the fastest-growing segment of industrial automation, with the global market forecasting more than 20% in growth through 2028. Universal Robots is launching a cobot conference and trade show, the largest of its kind in the United States.

Collaborate North America 2025, set for Jan. 28 in Novi, Mich., is free to attend. This one-day, in-person event brings together more than 500 manufacturing professionals from across North America, automation specialists, educators and industry thought leaders.





Collaborate North America 2025. Courtesy of Universal Robots

“Whether you’re exploring cobots for the first time or looking to expand your automation capabilities, this event will provide the inspiration, tools, and connections needed to succeed,” said Jonathan Sbert, vice president of sales, Americas, Universal Robots.

Event highlights:

Hands-on demonstrations: Attendees can explore more than 30 different cobot-powered solutions for applications such as quality inspection, material handling, machine tending, assembly and palletizing. The hands-on demos are presented by UR and its UR+ ecosystem partners including A.I Automation, Schmalz, Magswitch, PIAB, Zimmer, Schunk, Flexline Automation, Acumino AI and SICK.

Keynote presentations: The opening keynote will be delivered by Universal Robots’ Chief Commercial Officer, Stacey Moser. She is joined by voices in robotics and automation, including a few surprise speakers from automotive and AI chip-making technology companies delivering insights on industry trends and practical applications. Additional speakers include:

Ben Armstrong, executive director and research scientist, MIT: Armstrong specializes in innovation and operational performance in manufacturing, focusing on how companies adopt advanced technologies. His work at MIT involves researching the intersection of robotics, workforce development and operational efficiency to ensure sustainable growth in the industrial sector.



Jake Hall, The Manufacturing Millennial: Hall is a prominent advocate for modernizing the manufacturing industry through automation and emerging technologies. Known for his engaging social media presence and thought leadership, he bridges the gap between traditional manufacturing practices and future-forward innovations.



Alex Shikany, vice president, membership and market intelligence, A3: Shikany provides data-driven insights to guide businesses in adopting robotics and AI technologies. His expertise includes market trends, industry growth analysis and strategies for integrating automation into existing operations.



Bernd Raithel, director, factory automation, Siemens: Raithel leads the development of advanced automation solutions that drive efficiency and Industry 4.0 adoption. With expertise in robotics, AI and smart technologies, he focuses on creating intelligent and connected factories. A champion of innovation, Bernd works to accelerate automation adoption and shape the future of manufacturing.

Networking opportunities: Attendees can engage with peers, decision makers and industry influencers to exchange ideas and foster collaboration.

Source: Universal Robots