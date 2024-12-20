Nail Factory, the importer of record located in Huntington Beach, Calif., is recalling approximately 1,635 pounds of ineligible frozen Siluriformes fish products that were produced by an establishment in Vietnam that is not eligible to export Siluriformes fish to the United States. Additionally, the products were not presented for import reinspection into the US.

The following products are subject to recall:

28.2-ounce plastic containers containing “Dac san dong que CA TRE VANG KHO TO Stewed Walking Catfish” with a “BEST BEFORE: Dec 30, 2025.”

28.2-ounce plastic containers containing “Dac san dong que CA HU KHO TO Stewed Shark Catfish” with a “BEST BEFORE: Dec 30, 2025.”

24.7-ounce plastic containers containing “Dac san dong que CA TRE VANG CHIEN NUOC MAM GUNG Fried Walking Catfish” with a “BEST BEFORE: Dec 30, 2025.”

The products do not bear an establishment number nor a USDA mark of inspection, but bear FDA Registration #10634049806. While the products bear an FDA registration number, FSIS regulates Siluriformes fish and not the FDA. These items were shipped to retail locations in Arizona, California and Iowa. The products were also distributed to nail salons, which either sold the products or used them for promotions.

FSIS discovered the ineligible Siluriformes fish products during routine surveillance activities of imported products at a retail store in California.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about a reaction should contact a health care provider.

FSIS is concerned that consumers may be in possession of these products. Consumers who have purchased or received these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website.

Source: USDA's FSIS