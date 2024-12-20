The U.S. Poultry & Egg Harold E. Ford Foundation, in partnership with the Poultry Science Association Foundation, are announcing the Ph.D. and Vet Student Career Fair, which will be held during the International Production & Processing Expo, scheduled for Jan. 28–30, 2025, at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta.

The career fair will be held Jan. 28 from 8–11:30 a.m. in Room B-402 in unison with the International Poultry Scientific Forum. This program is tailored to better support U.S. Poultry & Egg Association member companies and allied suppliers, focusing on technology-driven sectors such as genetics, health, pharmaceuticals and nutrition. It specifically targets post-doctoral researchers, early-stage Ph.D. students and veterinary students.

USPOULTRY, through the USPOULTRY Foundation, also hosts a College Student Career Program during IPPE. This program offers key opportunities, including interviews with member companies and exhibitors for summer internships and entry-level positions in the poultry production, processing and allied supplier industries. These opportunities are specifically designed for Bachelor of Science and Master of Science students seeking employment. Additionally, the Poultry Science Association provides a career program focused on academic opportunities for graduate students via the PSA website. This initiative is supported by the PSA Hatchery, a graduate student organization, and the PSA Foundation. The PSA Foundation backs the program through the Giesen Internship Program for aspiring graduate students, in partnership with industry collaborators, along with endowed undergraduate scholarships and Master of Science and Ph.D. fellowships funded by donors through grants and endowments.

“We are pleased to again offer the Ph.D. and Vet Student Career Fair at IPPE 2025 allowing companies to connect with talented individuals who can contribute to the next generation of scientific leadership. This is an excellent service that our two organizations can offer to the poultry and allied industries, especially those with needs in genetics, health, pharmaceuticals and nutrition. Moreover, this opportunity is available in one centralized location, in collaboration with the IPSF, providing a convenient benefit for both students and industry companies,” said Jarod Morrison, Farbest Foods, and USPOULTRY Foundation chair.

Each participating company will receive a table and two chairs. Companies are encouraged to bring literature, pop-up banners and/or other company information to give to prospective candidates. The deadline for companies to sign up is Jan. 3, 2025, and there is no cost to sign up. There is also no cost for students to participate.

Source: U.S. Poultry & Egg Association