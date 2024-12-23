Culver's Thank You Farmers Project is celebrating another year of its mission to support and secure the future of agriculture, officially passing $6.5 million in total donations since its creation. With the help of guest participation in national and local fundraising efforts, the restaurant chain raised a record $1.5 million to benefit the program in 2024.

Founded in 2013 and funded by guest contributions, the Thank You Farmers Project directly supports people and organizations engaging in climate-smart agricultural efforts that produce nutritious food. The program benefits local organizations in Culver's communities, as well as national organizations such as the National FFA Organization and U.S. Farmers and Ranchers in Action.

"We're proud to be a part of the movement to advance the future of agriculture, and that's only made possible through the help of our incredible guests," said Alison Demmer, Culver's senior marketing and public relations manager. "We're grateful for the generous support our guests showed this year for the Thank You Farmers Project and for the hardworking farmers pushing the industry forward."

Through the Thank You Farmers Project, Culver's aims to show its gratitude to farmers and others working in agriculture, advance climate-smart agriculture initiatives and fund agricultural education programs in collaboration with the National FFA Organization.

In 2024, Culver's undertook a variety of efforts to meet these goals:

The 10th annual Scoops of Thanks Day offered customers the opportunity to get a custard in exchange for a $1 donation to local FFA chapters and other agricultural education organizations. Guests donated $169,457 in the fundraiser in 2024.

The Concretes for a Cause fundraiser event, in which Culver's donated $1 from each Concrete Mixer sold systemwide over a five-day period to local hunger relief initiatives, totaled $517,825 in donations.

The FFA Ambassadors Program allowed guests to nominate standout FFA members in their communities to represent Culver's and earn prizes for their FFA chapter. More than 380 FFA members were nominated, and nine newly minted ambassadors earned up to $2,500 for their chapter by participating in advocacy events.

Customers celebrated the nation's farmers and ranchers in the To Farmers With Love Contest by nominating a farmer in their own life to win a prize. Out of 1,421 total entries, 30 winners will soon be selected to win a $500 cash prize, Culver's gift cards and swag, along with a $575 donation given to their local FFA chapter in their name. One grand prize winner will take home a $5,000 cash prize, and Culver's will make a $5,000 donation to their local FFA chapter.

Source: Culver's