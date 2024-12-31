With 2024 in the books, we here at The National Provisioner want to give a shout out to the meat and poultry businesses that worked with us for our Processor Profiles in the past year — thank you all for sharing your stories.

 2024 Processor of the Year: Seaboard Foods

2024 Independent Processor of the Year: Cypress Valley Meat Co.

2024 Top 100 Meat and Poultry Processors

Northwest Meat Co. Offering solutions to foodservice fuels growth

Hill Meat Co. Oregon pork processor Hill Meat Co. breaks ground on expansion

Chomps Chomps expands into C-stores nationwide

Uncle Henry’s Gourmet Meats  Driving growth through consistent quality

Verde Farms  Organic grass-fed beef brand connects with consumers through brand identity

Zimmerman Quality MeatsCustom processing focus expands

Standard MeatFourth generation meat company focuses on innovation

Lexington Betty SmokehouseFemale pitmaster puts chef's twist on Chicago barbecue

Creekstone Farms  Focus on beef underlies Creekstone Farms' broadening scope

 