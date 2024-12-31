With 2024 in the books, we here at The National Provisioner want to give a shout out to the meat and poultry businesses that worked with us for our Processor Profiles in the past year — thank you all for sharing your stories.
2024 Processor of the Year: Seaboard Foods
2024 Independent Processor of the Year: Cypress Valley Meat Co.
2024 Top 100 Meat and Poultry Processors
Northwest Meat Co. — Offering solutions to foodservice fuels growth
Hill Meat Co. — Oregon pork processor Hill Meat Co. breaks ground on expansion
Chomps — Chomps expands into C-stores nationwide
Uncle Henry’s Gourmet Meats — Driving growth through consistent quality
Verde Farms — Organic grass-fed beef brand connects with consumers through brand identity
Zimmerman Quality Meats — Custom processing focus expands
Standard Meat — Fourth generation meat company focuses on innovation
Lexington Betty Smokehouse — Female pitmaster puts chef's twist on Chicago barbecue
Creekstone Farms — Focus on beef underlies Creekstone Farms' broadening scope
